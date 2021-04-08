Jal Jeevan Mission progress reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday reviewed the progress of works under Jal Jeevan Mission with an aim to expedite the pace of ongoing works.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joint Director Planning, Superintendent Engineers of R&B, Superintendent Engineer Hydrualic, Circle Srinagar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, District Mineral Officer Srinagar and other officers.

The meeting discussed threadbare the execution of works and the status of works besides discussing various bottlenecks that hinder the progress of works.

It was given out that under Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayai Yojna (PMKSY) an amount of Rs 23.79 crore was approved under the capex budget 2020-21.

The DC directed the officers to expedite the pace of works to achieve the physical targets in toto.

He said the programme envisages all household to have access to safe and adequate drinking water facilities and government is committed to connect each and every household with piped water supply by 2021.

The meeting was informed that various works are being undertaken under PMKSY for providing irrigation facilities to the beneficiaries in various areas including Rs 3.89 crore Tengpora-Bakshipora scheme at Srinagar, upgradation of Batpora-A and improvement of Ishbar Canal being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore and Rs 3.38 crore.

The meeting was also informed that the ongoing works including Harwan Reservoir and Gundithal Maves Canal in Harwan block of the district were near completion besides LIS Bakshipora and other works at Batpora, Ishbar, Tengpora would be expedited soon.

During the meeting, the issue with regard to availability of construction material for government works was also discussed threadbare.

On the occasion, the District Mineral Officer apprised the chair about the measures to be taken to ensure supply of construction material to the government agencies.

The DC asked the officers to work in coordinated manner to ensure construction material is made available for execution of government works as per the norms.