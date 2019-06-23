Jameet-e-Ahle-Aitqaad holds conference

A religious conference was organised by Jameet-e-Ahle-Aitqaad (JAEA) here in the auditorium of Solar Residency, Rajbagh, Srinagar on Sunday.

As per a press statement, the conference of Jameet-e-Ahle-Aitqaad, an amalgam of 40 Aitqaad, Ahal-e-Sunnat and Sufiyat, was attended by galaxy of learned Ulemas, scholars and other religious heads.

Addressing the conference, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah, the chairman of JAEA, emphasised for unity among all religious scholars and all Tareeqat. He also emphasised on projecting the loveable face of Islam through Sufiyat and Aitqaad.

The president of JAEA, Dr Tabish and general secretary, Altaf Makhdoomi said that the Aitqaad movement has been gaining momentum. They said that Faizan launched the membership drive and Amjadi Fayaz of south Kasmir ensured 24, 000 members of all Dar-ul-Alooms and institutes of Amjadi Sahib.

Other religious scholars who addressed the conference were Abdul Gani Waterhali, Qari Shafi, Makhdoomi, Sahib of Sona Masjid, Abdul Rahim Kumar, Akhtar Hussaini, Shabir Qadri, Abid Bukhari, Engineer Mohammad Ashraf, Lateef Bukhari, Moulana Salim Javid, Mudasir Drabugam, Bashir Ahmed Charar-Shariefi, Prof AR Mattu, Muzamil, Mushtaq Bhat, Shafat Sahib and others.

The learned scholars on behalf of Jameet-Ahal-e-Aitqaad passed resolution that Jameet will work for strengthening pillars of Aitqaad and Sufiyat in Kashmir and all 300 members of Majlis Amila endorsed the resolution unanimously.