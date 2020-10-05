Jamia Entrance Test | Aspirants rue non-allocation of exam centre to J&K

J&K government has failed to ensure allocations of an exam centre by Jamia Millia Islami University in the Union territory, leaving hundreds of aspirants in despair.

A group of aggrieved candidates said travelling to New Delhi for writing the exams was not possible for them due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

The entrance for admission to LLM in the University is scheduled from October 20. The University has also reserved some seats for J&K students.

“But, it is unfortunate that despite seats being reserved for J&K students, the authorities failed to ensure an exam centre in Jammu and Kashmir. At least one centre each should be set up in Jammu and Kashmir divisions for convenience of students,” the aspirant said.

They said having no exam centre in J&K will deprive students from pursuing higher education in prestigious institutions since majority of the students will not take a risk to travel to Delhi for appearing in the LLM entrance, amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Earlier students used to travel to Delhi to appear in entrance or other competitive exams, but this time the situation is altogether different and the risk factor cannot be ruled out,” the aspirant said.

They urged the J&K administration to take up the matter with the authorities in the Jamia University and redress the grievance of the aspirants.

“Students are worried about losing opportunity of appearing in the exams as travelling to Delhi for entrance will disturb our preparation schedule. We hope that the Jamia University authorities and J&K administration will resolve the matter in the interest of students,” an aspirant said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said the University has not been set the centre for entrance in J&K for the past several years.

“But if students submit a representation to my office, I will take up the matter with the authorities in Jamia Millia Islamia University,” he said.