Jamia Millia VC puts proctored online examination on hold

The Jamia Millia Islamia University has put on hold the proctored online semester exam of students.

The move comes after resentment shown by the students over the university’s decision to hold exams through online proctored mode.

The university has issued a notification wherein the students have been informed that the Vice Chancellor has put the odd semester and year-end examination on hold in suppression of the office notice COE/Exam/14/2020 published on the university website on December 7 regarding the conduct of odd semester year end examinations through online proctored mode.

The exam has been put on hold as the university received several representations from the students regarding their problems and issues with online proctored examination.

“The university has apprised the University Grants Commission (UGC) about the concerns of the students and the decision of the university regarding the mode of conduct of examinations,” reads the university notice, adding that the directions and guidelines from the UGC on this matter were sought and were still awaited.

“The university shall take its decision regarding the mode of conduct of examination in consonance with the directions and guidelines received from the UGC on the matter,” the notification reads.

However, the university has advised the students to continue with their ongoing online classes and their preparation for examination.

“They may frequently visit the university examination website, www.jmicoe.in for any further update on the matter,” it reads.

Earlier, the JamiaMilliaIslamia University scheduled the exams for December 21 through online proctored mode.

However, hundreds of students from J&K expressed apprehension of getting disqualified in the exam because of non-availability of high speed internet.

The students had stated that the decision of the university would ruin their career as it was not possible for the poor students to buy a laptop or a computer and appear in the exam.

The J&K Students Association had also written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and the vice chancellor of the JamiaMilliaIslamia University with an appeal to scrap the online proctored mode of exam.