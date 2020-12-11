Jamia Millia's online exams|JK students fear disqualification due to low-speed internet, power cuts

Resentment is brewing among students of Jammu and Kashmir against the decision of Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi to conduct exams in the proctored online mode.

The “bizarre” decision taken by the varsity has left students fearful of disqualification and evoked severe criticism from different quarters.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University scheduled the exams for December 21 through online proctored mode. However, hundreds of students from J&K are apprehensive of getting disqualified in the exam because of non-availability of high speed internet.

“The decision of the university will ruin our career. It is not possible for the poor students to buy a laptop or a computer and appear in the exam. We also can’t write the exams due to non-availability of high-speed internet,” an aggrieved student said.

He said the decision was not in the interest of the students and would tell upon their careers as well.

“If this decision is implemented by the university then all Kashmiri students won’t be able to complete the examination,” the student said.

According to students, each candidate has to arrange a personal laptop with a webcam for proctored online examination.

“We should have high-speed internet service and uninterrupted power supply as well,” the student said. “How will students arrange high-speed internet and proper electricity backup in Kashmir?”

He said the ban on 4G internet continues here for the past 16 months and the students cannot expect uninterrupted electricity as well.

MEHBOOBA SPEAKS TO CONTROLLER EXAMS

Expressing concern over the university’s decision to hold exams in the proctored online mode, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “The exam requires laptops & high speed data for 3 hours which is deeply problematic for students hailing from J&K (sic).”

Mufti, the former chief minister, requested the varsity to look for alternatives and tweeted, “Request the university to look for the alternatives so that these bright minds don’t suffer. @jmiu_official @DrRPNishank (sic).”

In another tweet later, she said she spoke to the controller examinations at Jamia Millia Islamia University about the problems faced by J&K students.

“Spoke to Jaffrey sahab, Controller examinations at Jamia about problems faced by students from J&K who have to take exams through proctored online mode. He assured to make necessary changes & suggested that students unable to take these exams email @jmiu_official (sic),” she tweeted.