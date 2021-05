Jamiat-e-Hamdania pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Jamiat-e-Hamdania Patron Moulana Riyaz Ahmad Hamdani Wednesday paid glowing tributes to MirwaizMoulvi Muhammad Farooq on his 31st death anniversary.

In a statement issued here, Hamdani said, “Mirwaiz Farooq’s death was a loss to the religious, social, literary and charitry circles of Kashmir.”

Jamiat-e-HamdaniaIncharge Publicity Ghulam Muhammad Saqi also paid rich tributes to MirwaizMoulvi Farooq and said that his death had created a vacuum in the religious, literary, charity and social circles of Kashmir.