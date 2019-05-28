Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to head OBC Board

Kashmir
The Government today reconstituted the Jammu and Kashmir State Advisory Board for Welfare and Development of Other Backward Classes.

According to the order issued by GAD, Governor shall be the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir State Advisory Board for Welfare and Development of Other Backward Classes, while as Advisor (G) to the Governor shall be the Vice-chairman of the Board.

Administrative Secretary Finance, Administrative Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary Revenue, Administrative Secretary General Administration Department, Administrative Secretary Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Director, Social Welfare Kashmir, Director Social Welfare, Jammu, Managing Director J&K Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Backward Classes Development Corporation, and Managing Director J&K Women’s Development Corporation shall be the Members of the Board.

Secretary J&K State Advisory Board for Welfare and Development of Other Backward Classes shall be the Member-Secretary of the Board, besides it shall have non-official Members to be nominated by the Chairman.

