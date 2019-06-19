Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 6:03 PM

Jammu and Kashmir govt orders transfers and postings in civil administration

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and new postings of several officers in the civil administration.

“In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect,” read a order.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, vice Parvez Sajad Ganai.

Rifat Aftab Qureshi, KAS, Additional Mission Director, State Rural Livelihood Mission, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, vice Nazir Ahmad Mir.

Sajid Yehaya Naqash, KAS, Joint Director, Handicrafts, Kashmir, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Mission Director, State Rural Livelihood Mission, Kashmir, till further
orders.

Nazir Ahmad Mir, KAS, Joint Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, vice Gulzar Ahmad Bhat.

Parvez Sajad Ganai, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.

Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, KAS, Joint Director, I&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, against an available vacancy.

