Jammu and Kashmir govt transfers six police officers

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered posting and transfer of six police officers.

Sulaiman Salaria Director SKPA Udhampur has been transferred and posted as ADGP, SHRC. The post of IGP SHRC shall be operated at the level of ADGP till it is held by Sulaiman Salaria; Dr S D Singh IGP (CIV), PHQ is transferred and posted as Director, SKPA, Udhampur, vice Sulaiman Salaria; Mukesh Singh upon his repatriation from central deputation is posted as IGP Crime J&K, vice Syed Ahfadul Mujatab; Syed Ahfadul Mujatab IGP Crime J&K is transferred and posted as MD J&K, Police Housing Corporation, against an available vacancy.

Shailender Singh AIG (Building), PHQ is transferred and posted as SSP Crime, Jammu against an available vacancy and Rayees Mohammad Bhat AIG (tech) shall hold the charge of the post of AIG (Buildings), PHQ in addition to his duties till further orders.