J&K Police has postponed Kashmir Marathon-2019 “Run for Peace” which was earlier scheduled on 7th July, 2019.

The fresh date for the said event will be communicated well in advance, said a spokesman.

All the interested participants, students from schools, colleges, universities and general public are as such informed accordingly, he said.