Jammu and Kashmir: Video showing teacher thrashing students at Doda hostel goes viral

Several students at Gujjar Bakerwal Boys Hostel in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir were beaten by a teacher for turning up late for the class.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on the Internet shows the teacher thrashing students of Class 6, 7, 8 and 10 at the hostel for being late for class by 10 minutes. Video from Gujjar Hostel Doda. This happen when you belong to BPL families. When you can’t effort expenses for studies. Childrens of Gujjar bakerwal belonging to BPL familes facing hard ship & Physical harassment @islahmufti @rifatabdullahh @shahfaesal @listenshahid @szaffariqbal pic.twitter.com/jjMHjqUDvi— Guftar Ahmed (@GuftarAhmedCh) June 19, 2019

Childline coordinator, Minaskhi Raina said that the teacher has confessed to the act and an enquiry in the matter in going-on.

“The teacher has confessed to the act. Further enquiry is currently underway. The officials have assured strict action against the teachers for the inhuman act,” she was quoted as having said by ANI news agency.

She said that teachers should adopt persuasive measures instead of corporal punishment to deal with children showing challenging behaviour.