Jammu class 12th result: Students can apply for special exam under proportionate marks scheme

The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) has decided to conduct a special exam for class 12th students in Jammu division for the papers which were evaluated on the basis of scheme of proportionate marks.

The announcement comes days after the JKBOSE declared the result of class 12th students in Jammu province with an overall pass percentage of 77 percent.

As per the notification issued by the JKBOSE, the result of the students was prepared as per the criteria approved by the competent authority wherein the average of the best two scored papers have been awarded in the rest of the papers for which no exam was conducted by JKBOSE due to the ongoing covid19 lockdown.

An official in JKBOSE said the proportionate marks were awarded to class 12th students as more than 50 percent students appeared in only four papers in view of the lockdown imposed in March this year. As per norm, the students have to write their exams for five compulsory subjects in every stream.

“Also, around 20 to 25 percent students of some streams could appear in exams of only three subjects due to Covid19 lockdown. We tried to conduct the exam of left out subjects before declaring the result, but we failed due to lockdown. Besides, we also didn’t want to put the lives of students at a risk,” the board official said.

He said the issue was discussed in the academic committee wherein the decision was taken that marks for left out subjects will be awarded on a proportionate basis to the students. The proposal was also given approval by the government as well.

“We decided that those students whose two papers were left will be awarded average marks out of the aggregate marks of the best two subject in which they appeared in exams,” the Board official said.

Similarly, the students whose one subject was left will be awarded marks on basis of average marks scored in two best papers out of four subjects.

“But some students may not be satisfied with this proportionate scheme and they can apply for a special exam. But those who want to opt this exam have to cancel the proportionate scheme of result. They have to take this decision prior to appearing in the special exam,” the official said.

He said the papers already conducted shall not be covered under the special examination scheme.

Meanwhile, the JKBOSE notification states that the candidate shall apply to JKBOSE within ten days from the date of declaration of the result, to appear in all such papers where the scheme of proportionate marks was implemented.

“Only those candidates can appear in the special examination who stand declared as qualified in the previous result. No fee shall be charged from the applicants for the special examination,” it reads.

The notification further states that marks sheets and provisional certificates of the applicants of special examination shall be withheld till the declaration of the result of special examination.

“The link for applying for the special examination shall be available on the official website of jkbose: www.jkbose.in from July 02 to July 10. Thereafter no claim whatsoever shall be entertained,” it reads.