Jammu gets digital studio, academicians demand facility in Kashmir too

The Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI) has sanctioned a digital studio for Jammu to enable government-school teachers to prepare digital content and deliver online lectures.

An official said that the project cost of the digital studio was around Rs 1.75 crore which would be set up in Jammu division.

However, the move has raised questions over the selective approach of the Government of India over the upgradation of the education sector in Kashmir.

“In the past years, Kashmir and Jammu divisions would get equal share in everything. This time GoI has sanctioned the studio only for Jammu and ignored Kashmir,” a teacher posted in Baramulla district said.

The academicians by-and-large are disappointed with the selective approach of the GoI over sanctioning of the studio saying that the education sector in Kashmir division was equally important.

“Given the ongoing pandemic situation, teachers in Kashmir also require such sophisticated facilities to prepare digital content and to deliver online lectures for the school children,” another teacher said.

The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned establishment of the digital studio under the SamagraShiksha scheme likely to be established in Jammu division in the near future.

The official said that the establishment of the studio would help in improving the quality of education through various digital interventions needed to make learning more effective.

With the help of the digital studio, the Directorate of Education Jammu would soon set up a control room at the studio to deliver online lectures for the students, an official said.

“But the Kashmir division has been deprived of this facility. The students will not get this sophisticated facility. The teachers in Kashmir will have to continue their struggle to share their classes through WhatsApp groups and individual YouTube channels,” he said.

Project Director SamagraShiksha J&K, Arun Kumar Manhas said that they had demanded two digital studios – one each for Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

“But the Government of India sanctioned only one digital studio for 2020-21 financial year which will be setup in Jammu,” he said.

Meanwhile, a top official said that the digital studio was sanctioned for Jammu on the basis of a proposal submitted by the Director School Education Jammu.

“No such demand was put forth by the Director Education Kashmir,” the official said.