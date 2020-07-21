'Jammu now has IIT, IIM, AIIMS, IIIM and IIMC' | Hr Edu Institutions have role in shaping future: Advisor Sharma

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor K K Sharma today said that universities and higher education institutions have a greater role and responsibility towards shaping nation’s future into a better world to live in.

“Jammu is having almost all the major institutes of national importance. We now have IIT, IIM, AIIMs, IIIM and IIMC in Jammu and I am sure they all are going to play a big role in the progress of J&K,” said the Advisor at the valedictory function of a 5 day orientation program of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, which he attended through video conferencing from Srinagar.

He said that IIM Jammu is soon going to start its off site-campus in Srinagar which will also have an incubator and will initially focus on entrepreneurship and executive education.

Advisor said that the government has already promised all necessary support for setting up of the permanent campus in Srinagar.