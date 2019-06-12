Kashmir
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 2:41 PM

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after rains trigger landslides

Authorities closed the vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after landslides, mudslides and shooting stones hit the road due to overnight incessant rains.

DySP traffic Ramban Suresh Sharma said that the highway has been blocked at several places in Ramban-Banihal sector.

He said that the traffic was earlier restored at Battery Cheshma, Kela Moor, Digdool and Pantiyal at about 10.30 am but continuous shooting stones at several places have hampered traffic movement.

“More than 3000 trucks and passenger vehicles remain stranded on the highway in Banihal-Nashri sector,” he said.

