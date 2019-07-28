Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 28, 2019, 12:48 PM

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to shooting stones in Ramban

“Yatris coming back from Pahalgam have been stopped at Shaitan Nullah and Banihal,” Khateeb said.
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban district on Sunday.

“Traffic movement on national highway has been suspended due to continuous shooting stones on Ramban-Banihal stretch especially at Pantiyal, Digdool and Kela,” District Traffic Inspector NHW Banihal Imtiyaz Khateeb said.

He said that Amarnath Yatra from Jammu has not been allowed as well.

He said that continuous rains and shooting stones are hampering the restoration work.

He advised the commuters to avoid travelling on Ramban-Banihal stretch till the weather improves and the road is made traffic worthy and safe.

He said commuters are advised to check the road status before travelling on NH44 as shooting stones can be dangerous.

