Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to shooting stones in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban district on Sunday.

“Traffic movement on national highway has been suspended due to continuous shooting stones on Ramban-Banihal stretch especially at Pantiyal, Digdool and Kela,” District Traffic Inspector NHW Banihal Imtiyaz Khateeb said.

He said that Amarnath Yatra from Jammu has not been allowed as well.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

“Yatris coming back from Pahalgam have been stopped at Shaitan Nullah and Banihal,” Khateeb said.

He said that continuous rains and shooting stones are hampering the restoration work.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

He advised the commuters to avoid travelling on Ramban-Banihal stretch till the weather improves and the road is made traffic worthy and safe.

He said commuters are advised to check the road status before travelling on NH44 as shooting stones can be dangerous.