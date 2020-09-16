Jan Abhiyan aims to improve service delivery in J&K: Advisor Sharma

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma on Wednesday said that Jan Abhiyan was aiming to improve service delivery in Jammu and Kashmir—urging officials to address public grievances within the shortest possible time.

He said this during his visit to district Ganderbal to inspect the proceedings of Ist Block Diwas, an initiative under Jan Abhiyan. The Advisor visited block Ganderbal and block kangan where Block Diwas proceeding were in full swing.

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, besides other district and police officers accompanied the Advisor.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of people and PRI members of different Panchayats wherein they apprised the officers about their grievances and sought early redressal. The officers of all line departments were available at all Blocks to hear the public grievances.