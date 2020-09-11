Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 1:25 AM

Jan Abhiyan, B2V3 Programme|100% saturation to be achieved in IBS: DC B'la

Photo by J&K Information Department

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today said that cent percent saturation will be achieved in Individual Beneficiary Schemes (IBS) adding that special focus shall be given to the effective implementation of welfare and developmental schemes in the upcoming Back to Village- 3 and the 21- days long Jan Abhiyan preceding B2V3.

Dr Itoo said that the government has released every panchayat halqa an amount of Rs 10 lakh for development purposes among which Rs 20,000 shall be utilized for purchasing sports items to promote sports culture among our enthusiastic youth.

The DC also informed that a mega income certificate distribution camp shall be organized on 15th of September as a move to ensure prompt public service delivery system.

Meanwhile, as part of Jan Abhiyan, Dr Itoo today paid a visit to Uri where he presided over a mega function, organized in connection with the campaign.

On the occasion, DC distributed 6 community based paddy threshers were handed over to the concerned BDC chairpersons besides, several certificates including income, category and other essential certificates were distributed among the identified beneficiaries.

SDM Uri, BDC Chairpersons, district and sectoral officers, PRI representatives besides a huge gathering of people participated in the programme..

