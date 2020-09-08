Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:31 AM

Jan Abhiyan: DC Ganderbal reviews preparedness

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:31 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

A meeting of district and sectoral officers was Tuesday conducted at Ganderbal to discuss the operational preparedness for effective implementation of Jan-Abhiyan (Pre-B2V3).

While discussing the modalities for smooth conduct of Jan-Abhiyan, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said that the campaign would start from September 10 and culminate on September 30, 2020 during which Block Divas will be observed in every block of the district.

The meeting was informed that Block Divas will be observed on every Wednesday of this month during which all departmental functionaries shall be available at notified places in all 7 blocks with all support staff to ensure immediate and on spot disposal of applications and redressal of grievances.

