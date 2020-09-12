Jan Abhiyan in Budgam

The Jan Abhiyan programme launched by J&K administration as a prelude and build up for the third phase of ambitious “Back to Village” programme received good response here with people participating in large numbers to get their issues resolved.

The Abhiyan is going on in full swing across the length and breadth of the district and public grievances are being heard and redressed by the BDOs at all 17 blocks.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, said that the programme is an opportunity to aware the general public about the Government sponsored schemes meant for the welfare of the people.

He instructed all Departments to ensure coverage of all eligible beneficiaries under different beneficiary oriented schemes for cent percent saturation.

In this regard, the Social Welfare Department is issuing fresh application forms, processing SMAS cases and distributing aid and equipment among specially abled people.

Similarly, the Labour Department is holding awareness programmes to cover more unskilled workers/labourers under the ambit of Government schemes.

The Fisheries Department has conducted awareness programmes for farmers aspiring to set up fish ponds and the Handicrafts Department is issuing registration of Artisans in the field at gross root level.

The Revenue Department has expedited the process of issuing Domicile Certificates, besides taking new cases of demarcation and removal of illegal encroachment.

The DDC besides his general routine shall specifically be accessible to the public from 10 to 30 September at 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM to hear public grievance and redress the same on spot.

Meanwhile DDC exhorted upon all concerned District/Sectoral Officers to complete all pending B2V1, B2V2, MGNREGA, 14th FC works at an earliest.

During this Jan Abhyaan three Block Diwas shall be held on 16, 23 and 30 September where District/Sectoral Officers and officials of various departments shall visit various Blocks and interact with the General public, listen to their genuine demands and give a big push to developmental works/projects in the district.