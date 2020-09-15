Jan Abhiyan Yojna|6380 candidates get onspot income certificates in Kangan

Department of education and revenue on Tuesday organized a mega camp for all the educational zones of the central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal—in which income certificates were issued to scores of eligible candidates and students under government’s ongoing Jan Abhiyan Yojna.

The main functions were held at GMS Chattergul Payeen, MS Kathi Wangath, MS Barnabugh, MS Margund, GMS Kangan, BMS Preng, MS Durpora and MS Haripora.

Tehsildar, Kangan, Abdul Majeed Rather and Tehsildar Lar among other Naib Tehsildars issued the income certificates to 6380 eligible students in presence of the Zonal Education Officer Kangan. Qamar ud Din Lone, Fayaz Ahmad Malik , ZRP and CRPs facilitated the smooth organization of the programme.

The programme was held under the aegis of Chief Education Officer, Ganderbal and Deputy Chief Education Officer Ganderbal. According to officials, the cluster wise breakup of certificates issued was issued for the general public immediately after the camp. They said that 819 income certificates were issued to the students belonging to Burnbugh, 1142 to Chattergul, 1044 to Kathiwangath, 772 to Haripora, 688 to Akhal, 640 to Margund, 501 to Durpora and 774 certificates were issued to the students hailing from Preng area of Kangan.