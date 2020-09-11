Jan Abhiyan|DDC Pulwama asks officers to remain accessible

On the second day of the Jan Abhiyan, District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer convened a public hearing and listened to the public issues.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of the people from various parts of the district. While interacting with the officers he urged them to remain accessible to people in their respective offices so that day to day matters are redressed on spot.

He exhorted upon all the officers present in the meeting to make efforts for the successful accomplishment of governments newly launched initiative B2V3 and Jan Abiyaan. The DDC directed the designated officers to keep track of every single representation which will be submitted by the applicant for prompt redressal, besides asking them to share the same with all the concerned departments via online.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC informed that the public hearing would be held daily, except Wednesdays and Sundays, from 10: 30 am to 11:30 up to 1st October 2020 during which the issues of the general public will be listened to and redressed on spot by the designated officer. He also said that people from any part of the district can visit the DC office and other District and Sectoral offices at the scheduled days and time to get their issues redressed.

Meanwhile, the DDC also interacted with the media persons and apprised them about the objectives of Jan Sunvayi programme.

He asked the media persons to give wide publicity to the Jan Abhiyan program to encourage the people to raise their issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and Assistant Commissioner Pulwama were also present in the meeting and addressed grievances.