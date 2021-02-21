January snow keeps Gurez village out of bounds in February end

Kilshay village in north Kashmir’s Gurez valley continues to remain out of bounds owing to un-cleared snow on an 8-km road stretch.

Having a population of over 3000, the village lies on Tulail-Gurez road.

Villagers of Kilshay who assembled at Barnai, the first village in Tulail tehsil, said that it was beyond their understanding as to why the snow was not being cleared from the road.

“We are ferrying patients on cots and children on shoulders as the administration failed to clear snow from the road leading to the village,” a group of the elderly villagers said.

With no phone links, the villagers said that they were facing “immense hardships” and with the latest diktat to link Aadhaar with ration cards there was anxiety among the villagers who had to foot long distances to Barnai to get the formalities done.

“We have come all the way from Kilshay with our children on shoulders as the road link is still under snow,” an aggrieved villager said.

The villagers appealed the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora and SDM Gurez to pay heed to their grievances and clear the road for traffic.