Jashn-e-Baramulla festival held

Chinar Corps of Indian Army organised Jashn-e-Baramulla event in Shaukat Ali Stadium, Baramulla to mark the starting of Chillai Kalan period and promote talent.

According to a statement, “the festival is being organised over two day’s period on 24 & 25 December 2020. On the first day of the festival many events were organised promoting talent, cultural spirit and productive youth engagement. A total of 20 participants gave their breath-taking performance in the Kashmir’s Got Talent & mesmerised the locals with their singing, cultural dance, folk music & mimicry. The K9 warriors from the Army Dog Unit displayed their obedience & guarding prowess which left the audiences in an awe. On the second day of the event i.e. on 25 Dec 2020, many more such events are planned to enthral the participants & the audience.”

The statement further reads that “the enthusiastic and overwhelming response in the chills of winter by the local population, including the youth dispersed melody and harmony in Baramulla & once again highlighted the rapport between the Jawan & Awaam.”