Jaswant Singh was perfect boss and mentor: Omar Abdullah

Jaswant Singh was the perfect boss and mentor, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said as he remembered his stint as a junior to the former External Affairs minister who passed away on Sunday.

Omar, who was the minister of state for External Affairs from July 2001 to December 2002, took to Twitter to mourn the Singh’s demise, saying his boss was always supportive.

“Jaswant Singh sahib was my senior minister when I was Minister of State External Affairs. He was supportive without being interfering, was always available for advice & never made me feel like my work didn’t matter. He was the perfect boss & mentor. Rest in peace sir,” Omar tweeted. PTI

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Professor Saif U din Soz condoled demise of Jaswant Singh and described him liberal democrat.

In his condolence message, he said,” Jaswant Singh was a liberal democrat who proved his scholarship by writing about political events of the sub-continent. It was this liberalism and secularism that led to his successfull tour of Pakistan as he was welcomed there.”