UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:28 PM

Javed Mir calls on Farooq Abdullah

UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:28 PM
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) President, Javaid Mustafa Mir called on National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday here and extended the party’s full support to “Gupkar Declaration.”

While interacting with Abdullah, a statement said, Mir appreciated his call for forging unity for restoration of J&K’s special status which was abrogated on August 5 last year.

On the occasion, Mir accorded full support to the Gupkar Declaration and the efforts of Abdullah for restoration of J&Ks Special status, said the statement.

