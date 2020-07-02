JCC demands pending wages, regularization of employees

Employees union, Joint Action Committee (G) (JCC) on Thursday held district-level protests, demanding the regularization and enhancement of wages of skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled temporary workers working in various sectors including academic, vocational instructors of skill development, ITI and polytechnic sectors.

Highlighting the demands of the skilled, semi skilled and un-skilled temporary workers JCC General Secretary JK-EJAC Syed GH RasoolGeelani urged the central and UT government to regularize the services of all the temporary workers who are working in different departments tirelessly since 20-25years.

Geelani appealed Lt. Governor, chief secretary and advisors to intervene personally in the matter for early settlement of the issue. The leader also appealed the government for immediately amending discriminatory SRO520.