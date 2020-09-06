JCO dies of heart attack along Poonch LoC

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Indian army deployed on Line of Control in Poonch Sunday afternoon fell unconscious and died while being ferried to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as JCO, Kuldeep K of army who was deployed in area on LoC in Poonch sector. The cause of the death is being ascertained. However initial reports say that the cause of the death may due to cardiac arrest.

“Army personnel fell unconscious on his place of posting after which he was taken to local army hospital but he was declared as brought dead.” said an official. He said that police have also started investigation into the matter with medico-legal formalities were also conducted.