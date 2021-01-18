JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

President J&K unit of Janta Dal (United) and Chairman Block Development Council Keran, Kupwara and other delegations from various parts of Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha here at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

An official spokesman said that the President J&K unit of Janta Dal (United), G M Shaheen called on LG Sinha and discussed various issues of public importance pertaining to development of trade and tourism sector, upgradation of roads, and generation of employment avenues for unemployed educated youth of J&K. Shaheen also shared his views on various ongoing efforts of the J&K government towards improving development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope towards the present administration to meet the developmental needs of the people.

A delegation led by Chairman, Block Development Council, KeranKupwara, Mohammad Syed Khoja also met Lieutenant Governor and put forth a charter of demands for the inhabitants of remote and backward tehsil Keran of Kupwara district.

The delegation highlighted various important socio-economic issues related to upliftment and welfare of the backward and underprivileged sections of the society. They also demanded infrastructural development in Keran to provide better essential services to people of the area which is 180 km from the summer capital.

Awareness and Impact Ambassador of Paralympic Committee of India, ArhanBagati, also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the promotion and improvement of the Paralympic Movement in India. Singer SaimBhat also called on the Lt Governor and urged for providing platforms to local youth in reviving Kashmir’s folk music including Sufiyana and Chakri to be presented in the purest form at local, national, and international levels to keep original melody intact.

Interacting with the delegations LG Sinha maintained that the present government was working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development of J&K and taking all necessary measures to address the issues concerning the people. He assured the members of the deputations that all the genuine issues projected by them would be taken up for their early redress and urged them to continue working towards promoting the welfare of the people.