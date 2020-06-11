JD (U) seeks revocation of SRO 202

JD (U) J&K on Thursday demanded immediate revocation of SRO 202.

In a statement, the party President GM Shaheen and Secretary General Nawab Aman, castigated the administration for handling the sensitive issue in a causal and mundane manner which was detrimental to the interests of lakhs of unemployed youth and fraught with dangerous ramifications.

They said the new recruitment rules for Class-IV jobs notified by the J&K government were completely prejudicial in nature and should be rolled back and modified as per the standard rules governing the recruitment processes across the country.

“In the new recruitment rules, the administration has incorporated SRO 202 clauses which is not only obsolete but brazenly, unconstitutional in nature,” Shaheen said.

He sought personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah and J&K Lt. Governor Grisih Chandra Murmu into the matter.

He said the SRO was formulated by the previous elected government under the constitution of erstwhile state of J&K, which presently stands revoked.

“Since the Indian constitution and law is directly applicable to Jammu and Kashmir how can SRO 202 be still valid in such a situation? The government of India can’t have double standards for residents of J&K while the citizens in all others states enjoy equal rights under the constitution of the country. This contradiction needs to be alleviated, sooner the better,” he said.

“This is totally an unjustified clause which should be removed forthwith,” said Aman and added these rules should be immediately rolled back and modified in accordance with the right to equality and equal pay equal work enshrined in the constitution.