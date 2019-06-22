JeM militant killed in Uri gunfight: Kashmir Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces was a foreigner believed to be affiliated with JeM.

“On a credible input a cordon and search operation was launched at Bujthalan Boniyar area in District Baramulla, by Police and security forces. During searches, militants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” said a spokesman.

He said in the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of the gunfight.

“From the incriminating material recovered from the site of encounter, the killed militant has been identified as foreigner from Pakistan and is believed to be from proscribed outfit JeM.”

He said incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. Police, he said, has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter.