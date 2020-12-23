Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Awantipora,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:07 AM

JeM module busted in Awantipora, 6 arrested: Police

A network of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral area of Awantipora and Sangam area of Anantnag district was busted and six persons were arrested by a team of Police, 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF on Wednesday

Police identified the arrested persons as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of LarowTral, UmerJabar Dar of WagadTral, Suhail Ahmad Bhat of DogriporaAwantipora, Sameer Ahmad Lone of DarganiegundTral, Muhammad Amin Khan and Rafiq Ahmad Khan both residents of HandooraTral.

Police said incriminating material including explosive substance was recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested associates targeted the forces by lobbing grenades in the recent past,” Police said. “They have also been involved in pasting of threat poster of election boycott in Tral area.”

Cases vide FIR Nos 99/2020 and 109/2020 were registered against them at Police Station Tral.

