JeM module busted in Budgam : Police

Budgam police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three militant associates linked to JeM from Chadoora area at a checkpoint.

According to police spokesman, they have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat resident of Pulwama, Ajaz Wani resident of Chitroo Dangerpora and Aqib Ganaie resident of Khansaib.

As per the police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active militants of JeM operating in the area.

A Case FIR No. 120/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Chadoora.