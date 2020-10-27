Jha takes oath as Chairman, SWRRA

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today administered the oath of office of the Chairman of J&K State Water Resources Regulatory Authority (SWRRA) to Ghanshyam Jha.

Ghanshyam Jha has earlier served as the Chairman, Central Water Commission (CWC), and has a vast experience in the areas of flood management, flood forecasting, monitoring and management, collection and analysis of hydrological and hydro-meteorological data, mathematical modeling and computational analysis of rivers, drainage and environmental management, and design of civil engineering structures.

Welcoming Jha, the Chief Secretary expressed hope that his expertise will further strengthen the functioning of the J&K State Water Resources Regulatory Authority, besides providing it an inspirational leadership.

Being a statutory body, SWRRA is responsible for regulating water resources within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring judicious, equitable and sustainable management, allocation and utilization of these resources, and fixing the rates for use of water.