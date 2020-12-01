Jitendra shared ignorant thoughts: SaifuddinSoz

Former union minister SaifuddinSoz Tuesday said the thoughts of MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh about the abrogation of Article 370 leading to peace and development in Kashmir were “sectarian” and “ignorant”.

In a statement issued here, Soz said, “A handful of people who have joined the BJP in Kashmir must understand that the saffron party is the most disruptionist and deeply communal and sectarian group in India.” He said Singh was only exhibiting his “ignorance” saying that Kashmir had witnessed peace and development after the abrogation of Article 370.

“This is a blatant lie and extreme falsehood. The people of Kashmir have already rejected this falsehood with contempt. The reality is that the people of the J&K, especially the people of Kashmir, are extremely angry after the abrogation of Article 370 and this anger is not going to subside in the future,” Soz said.

He said that a vast majority in J&K had resolved to fight for their rights despite odds.

“However, there is a little danger that a small number of Kashmiris will somehow believe the propaganda of small timers in the BJP who are trying to mislead the people of Kashmir by saying that the statehood would be restored early,” Soz said. “Statehood or no statehood, Kashmiris want restoration of Article 370 of the constitution of India. The real significant thing is the restoration of J&K’s autonomy enshrined in Article 370 of the constitution. It may mean a struggle for Kashmiris, but it is the struggle worth fighting.”