Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 6, 2020, 12:32 AM

JJB conducts inspection of Harwan Home

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 6, 2020, 12:32 AM
Representational Pic

Juvenile Justice Board Srinagar conducted inspection of Observation Home, Harwan today to ascertain the precautionary measures being taken in the Home keeping in view pandemic Covid-19.

A JJB team constituted by Khem Raj Sharma, Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Srinagar comprising KhairulNisa, Member JJB, Srinagar and the other three officials from District Child protection Unit, IeshanMajid, Protection Officer, Aqsa and Naushaba, Social workers conducted the inspection of the Observation Home, Harwan.

Trending News

Treat PRCs as domicile certificates for jobs: Vakil to Government

JKAP demands repair of damaged Chrar-i-Sharief roads

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks evacuation of students from Kazakhstan

The team passed orders for compliance by the concerned authorities like Police Department, Health department, Municipal Corporation for ensuring prevention of any sort of spread of covid-19 infection among the inmates and staff of the said Home.

Related News