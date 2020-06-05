JJB conducts inspection of Harwan Home

Juvenile Justice Board Srinagar conducted inspection of Observation Home, Harwan today to ascertain the precautionary measures being taken in the Home keeping in view pandemic Covid-19.

A JJB team constituted by Khem Raj Sharma, Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Srinagar comprising KhairulNisa, Member JJB, Srinagar and the other three officials from District Child protection Unit, IeshanMajid, Protection Officer, Aqsa and Naushaba, Social workers conducted the inspection of the Observation Home, Harwan.

The team passed orders for compliance by the concerned authorities like Police Department, Health department, Municipal Corporation for ensuring prevention of any sort of spread of covid-19 infection among the inmates and staff of the said Home.