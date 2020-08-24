JK admin committed towards transparent governance: Advisor Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today visited Pulwama and took stock of supply of essential commodities to the people in the district.

Advisor conducted the visit in the backdrop of illegal storage and thus seizure of huge quantity of Kerosene Oil in Pulwama.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer, Additional Deputy Commissioners Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora, SSP’s of Pulwama and Awantipora and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

While having a firsthand appraisal of the availability of essential stocks, he lauded the district administration’s action on illegal sale and storage of Kerosene oil. He said that the J&K administration is committed towards transparent governance and the people involved in illegal sale of Kerosene shall be dealt sternly. He asked the Deputy Commissioner to initiate an enquiry to ascertain the involvement of Government officials into the pilferage and take action under law.

He enjoined upon the officials of the Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs to expedite the process of re-verification of all the beneficiaries so that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of this vital service. Meanwhile, Advisor also chaired a meeting with the district administration and law enforcement agencies and reviewed the distribution system of essential commodities in the district with directions to the concerned for ensuring transparent and timely supply.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner along with officers of FCS&CA carried out raids at various places of the district and seized illegal stock of Kerosene oil measuring 1.5 lakh litre at Samboora, Khach Koot, Lethpora, Pampore and other places having value of more than 75 lakh.