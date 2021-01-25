J&K admin sanctions special security allowance to SSF, SSG

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday sanctioned special security allowance for members of the Special Security Force (SSF) and Special Security Group (SSG).

An order issued by the Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra reads, “Sanction is hereby accorded to grant of ‘Special Security Allowance’ in favour of members of Special SSF and SSG.”

As per the order, the ‘Operational Staff’ would receive 25 percent of the Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission Scales) and ‘Non-Operational Staff’ 12.5 percent of Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission Scales).

“The Special Security Allowance shall substitute the Special Duty Allowance presently paid to Special Security Group (SSG),” the order states.

The Special Security Allowance so revised and granted would be in addition to the ‘Hardship Allowance’ already being paid to the police personnel at the prescribed rates, the order states.

“This issue is with the concurrence of the Finance Department conveyed vide UO No A/92(2010)-pf-1-338 dated 14 December 2020,” it reads.