Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:39 AM

J&K admin sanctions special security allowance to SSF, SSG

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:39 AM
Since March as the government announced lockdown, India's top 100 billionaires saw their fortunes increase by Rs 12.97 trillion.[Representational Image]
Since March as the government announced lockdown, India’s top 100 billionaires saw their fortunes increase by Rs 12.97 trillion.[Representational Image]

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday sanctioned special security allowance for members of the Special Security Force (SSF) and Special Security Group (SSG).

An order issued by the Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra reads, “Sanction is hereby accorded to grant of ‘Special Security Allowance’ in favour of members of Special SSF and SSG.”

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

As per the order, the ‘Operational Staff’ would receive 25 percent of the Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission Scales) and ‘Non-Operational Staff’ 12.5 percent of Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission Scales).

“The Special Security Allowance shall substitute the Special Duty Allowance presently paid to Special Security Group (SSG),” the order states.

The Special Security Allowance so revised and granted would be in addition to the ‘Hardship Allowance’ already being paid to the police personnel at the prescribed rates, the order states.

Latest News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Representational Photo

J&K sees another COVID-19 death, 74 new cases

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

“This issue is with the concurrence of the Finance Department conveyed vide UO No A/92(2010)-pf-1-338 dated 14 December 2020,” it reads.

Related News