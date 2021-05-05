J&K administration dealt with challenges effectively: BJP

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) Wednesday said that the J&K administration had so far effectively dealt with the second wave of COVID-19.

In a statement issued here, BJP chief spokeswoman DarakshanAndrabi said that the present challenge of coronavirus had posed a test to patience and perseverance to deal with the hostile situation.

“Here in J&K, we are dealing with it in an effective way now and with the cooperation of one and all, we can soon minimise the rate of spread of the virus and the count of mortalities too. The government decision of nominating senior civil service offices as the OSDs for assisting in coronavirus mitigation efforts is a welcome step,” Andrabi said.

She said that the unprecedented situation had also created panic in J&K as the huge increase in cases of infected persons and unimaginable count of deaths was a big worry for all of us.

“Thank God, here in J&K we are still having the affordable medical facilities available for the infected people and our medical system is delivering satisfactorily during the crisis. But keeping in view the spike in cases, we need to update the facilities accordingly so that we are not caught in the crisis,” Andrabi said.