'J&K allocated 72.5 lakh quintals ration for AAY, PHH categories'

Amid COVID19 nationwide lockdown, Jammu and Kashmir has received more than 72.5 lakh quintals ration for distribution among consumers.

In relaxation of rules in the wake of corona pandemic, the households in J&K not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) have also been made eligible to receive ration at reduced rates as per new guidelines issued by government of India.

“The supplies sent to J&K include 10.61 lakh quintals for AAY and 61.44 lakh quintals for PHH categories,” said Sanjay Saraf, Director and Member Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Government of India.

He said the Centre has also given an option to J&K authorities to lift additional quantity of food grains at reduced rates of Rs 22 per kg for rice and Rs 21 per kg for wheat for providing food security to even those who were not covered under NFSA.

As per the new directions, in order to support the NGOs and charitable organizations involved in relief operations in J&K, the Centre has asked the FCI to provide wheat and rice on similar rates to all such organizations without any upper limit on quantity.

“Sufficient food grains are stocked which can last for next two years for entire country. People don’t need to panic. We urge them to stay home and stay safe,” said Saraf.

Earlier, the government of India approved providing free ration, five kg per soul, to consumers falling under category of AAY and PHH categories, for the next three months. The free distribution in J&K has already begun.

Authorities are also free to lift the entire three months allocation at one go or on monthly basis as per provisions under the NFSA.

The FCI has moved a record 3.74 million tones food grains stocks across the country using 1,335 train loads from the surplus states during the lockdown period at an average of 1.7 lakh tons per day. This is more than double its normal average movement of about 0.8 lakh tons per day.