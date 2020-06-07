Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:24 AM

J&K among top performers in ration distribution under PMGKAY

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:24 AM

Jammu and Kashmir is among the top performers in PM GaribKalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) with distributing of around 100 percent ration among beneficiaries till June 6 during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

J&K has distributed 100 percent ration through its public distribution network in April 2020. While in May and June, J&K distributed 99 per cent of ration to the beneficiaries.

Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

Another Union Territory, Lakshadweep is the only UT which has distributed 100 percent ration in all the three months (April, May and June), among the beneficiaries.

Under PMGKAY, five kg food grains per ration card holder and one kg pulses per household were provided for the three months.

This is over and above the monthly quota of subsidised food grain of five kg per person under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Latest News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

File Representational Pic

Record single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases; death toll 7,135: Health ministry

Representational Pic

Khanyar resident, CRPF man die of Covid-19; J&K toll 43

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

It is worth mentioning that in order to help people during the lockdown period, J&K government through the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has supplied about 11.50 lakh quintals of ration to more than 1.19 crore beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir through its public distribution network in March and April.

Of 1.19 crore people, 72 lakh beneficiaries have been provided free food grains in these two months.

Related News