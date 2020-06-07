J&K among top performers in ration distribution under PMGKAY

Jammu and Kashmir is among the top performers in PM GaribKalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) with distributing of around 100 percent ration among beneficiaries till June 6 during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

J&K has distributed 100 percent ration through its public distribution network in April 2020. While in May and June, J&K distributed 99 per cent of ration to the beneficiaries.

Another Union Territory, Lakshadweep is the only UT which has distributed 100 percent ration in all the three months (April, May and June), among the beneficiaries.

Under PMGKAY, five kg food grains per ration card holder and one kg pulses per household were provided for the three months.

This is over and above the monthly quota of subsidised food grain of five kg per person under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

It is worth mentioning that in order to help people during the lockdown period, J&K government through the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has supplied about 11.50 lakh quintals of ration to more than 1.19 crore beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir through its public distribution network in March and April.

Of 1.19 crore people, 72 lakh beneficiaries have been provided free food grains in these two months.