J&K Apni Party Women Wing President, political activist call on LG

Apni Party Women Wing Provincial President Namrta Sharma Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about various issues pertaining to women empowerment including political reservation and other issues of socio-economic development of women.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said Sharma demanded strengthening of women cells, establishment of counseling and legal assistance centres for women, committees constituted for welfare of women to be headed by women officers, free education for girls up to higher secondary schools and encouragement of women in the industrial sector of J&K.

The statement said that political activist Ishfaq-ur-Rehman Poswal also called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum on the welfare issues of Gujjar Bakerwal Community pertaining to their political reservation and rehabilitation of the nomads.

He also expressed his gratitude to the government for implementing Forest Rights Act in J&K.

The statement said that the Lt Governor, while listening to the issues and demands of the political leaders assured them that due consideration would be given to all the genuine points raised by them.

He said that the J&K government was working on the principle of equitable development and was committed to empowering the women, besides safeguarding the rights and welfare of every section of the society.