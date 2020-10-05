J&K asked to restrict procurement from countries sharing border with India

Jammu and Kashmir government has directed administrative secretaries and head of departments to follow government of India’s directions imposing restrictions on bidders from countries which share border with India, in public procurement, services or other works, on grounds of national security.

However, relaxation has been provided only if the bidder is registered with the competent authority.

A circular issued by Financial Commissioner, J&K, Dr Arun Mehta to all administrative secretaries reads that government of India amended the General Financial Rules, 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in these rules, Department of Expenditure may, by order in writing, impose restrictions, including prior registration and/or screening, on procurement from bidders from a country or countries, or a class of countries, on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security; no procurement shall be made in violation of such restrictions,” reads the circular.

It has been specified that any bidder from a country which shares a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services including consultancy services and non- consultancy services or works including turnkey projects only if the bidder is registered with the “competent authority”

The Competent Authority in terms of this order is Registration Committee to be constituted by Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. “It is hereby directed that the orders shall apply mutatis mutandis to the Union Territory of J&K. Accordingly, all administrative secretaries are advised to direct their subordinate offices to adhere to above orders issued by government of India,” reads the direction to the administrative secretaries.

Reportedly, the government of India’s decision had come as the disengagement between India and China has hit a roadblock in eastern Ladakh after Chinese troops have refused to move back from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in line with the consensus arrived at during the military-level talks between both the countries.