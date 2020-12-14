J&K Assembly to have reserved seats for women, SCs, STs: Darakshan

Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Monday

“Now J&K will have special reserved seats for women in the new assembly,” a statement quoted her as saying while talking to women activists here.

“In DDC polls, we had seats reserved for women. This right was not given to the womenfolk by the earlier governments. Much discrimination towards womenfolk existed here as many such laws and central regulators were not implemented by the local governments. Now J&K will have special reserved seats for women in the new assembly,” she said in the statement.

It said that while talking to tribal youth, Andrabi said for the first time J&K would also have reserved seats for scheduled category representatives in the new assembly. “Benefits of the central tribal welfare laws have been extended to J&K after a long delay,” she said.

The statement said that Andrabi assured both the delegations that many schemes of the Central Minority Affairs Ministry aimed at the welfare and empowerment of women and promotion of youth of tribal and other scheduled categories would also be implemented on a large scale now.