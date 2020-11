J&K bagging 6th slot in governance reveals abysmal state of affairs: NC

National Conference on Tuesday said J&K bagging of sixth slot in the governance among seven Union territories debunks the clamor of the incumbent government about administrative performance.

“It is distressing to see J&K steep so low on administrative performance published in Public Affairs Index 2020, in spite of the bluster of the incumbent J&K government on governance,” said the party’s provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani.

While expressing concern over the report that J&K has figured on the sixth position in governance and administrative performance, Wani said, “We have all long been saying that the state of governance and administration has gone for a toss in J&K. The findings of the Public Affairs Index have corroborated our estimation of the prevailing situation in J&K. It is not just governance and effective administration that has suffered reverses, the government has also defaulted on the promise of giving jobs to unemployed.”

He said the promised dawn of development, employment extravaganza, stepping up of infrastructure was no where perceptible on ground. Wani said not to speak of adding to the infrastructure, and boosting efficacy of the government apparatus to serve people, the administration was not able to keep up with the good work done by the Omar Abdullah-led government on multiple fronts, ranging from job creation to infrastructure augmentation.

He said unfortunately J&K had also featured at the bottom in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index-2020 previously in August and that the recent report has only revealed that the situation was not getting better.

The report also reveals that J&K has miserably performed on other four parameters that include policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem, and export performance, he said.

“Not much before the state was stripped off its status, it was among the country’s best or just a notch below the best on the parameter of governance, development, HDI. In economic parameters like per capita gross state domestic product (GSDP) it was better than most states. It is for all to see what has been done since August last year. The figures speak for themselves,” he said.