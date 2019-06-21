J&K bags FSSAI food safety award

Also Read | HC told food testing labs do not have mandatory accreditation with central panel

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement to J&K for “achieving the status of one of the states which are catching up in State Food Safety Index (SFSI) in recognition of their overall performance on various parameters of food safety during the assessment period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019.

“This is first such certificate received by the state. This is a matter of honour for the state,” said Dr Abdul Kabir Dar who was the food commissioner of the state during that period. “We are happy that our efforts to ensure people get safe food have been recognized,” he added.

“Over the last fiscal year the department had conducted 27713 inspections, lifted 4039 samples, and issued 91 improvement notices and launched 1355 prosecutions for adjudication against the erring Food Business Operators” he said. “Besides same enforcement teams have destroyed food items worth Rs 1,58250 including, Pickle, Edible Oil, Spices, Vegetables etc and seized food items worth Rs 40,89,454”.