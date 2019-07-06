J&K Bank appoints Rajni Saraf as Chief Financial Officer

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

J&K Bank on Saturday announced the appointment of Rajni Saraf as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Bank has appointed Mrs. Rajni Saraf as Chief Financial Officer of the Bank…”, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Having experience of more than three decades in the banking industry, Saraf currently heads the Supervision and Control Division of the bank and will now oversee its financial operations that include investments, capital structure, income and expenses of the bank.