J&K Bank conducts PO Mains exam

The online Mains examination for the post of J&K Bank Probationary Officers (PO) was conducted today at various centres spread across J&K and rest of India.

According to a statement, around 3500 candidates who had cleared the Preliminary examination conducted last month appeared in the examination vying for 350 posts advertised by the Bank.

The examination process was conducted by IBPS, Mumbai. The Bank ensured that the examination was conducted smoothly with adequate arrangements particularly in view of the mid-winter cold conditions prevailing in J&K.

The examination for the Banking Associates is scheduled to be conducted in the month of January, 2021 as notified already by the Bank. The call letters for the same have already been made available on Banks website under careers link.