J&K Bank's recruitment | Give weightage to previously selected candidates: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Wednesday appreciated the fresh recruitment drive started by J&K Bank, but pressed for making the drive “more fairer” by according extra weightage to the candidates who had previously appeared in the selection process which was “unjustifiably” quashed by the present dispensation.

In a statement, senior party leader Muhammad Dilawar Mir also urged the Bank management not to insist the job aspirants for Domicile Certificates and instead accept their Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) as bonafide residential proofs during the fresh selection process.

Mir said the aspiring candidates cannot be asked for Domicile Certificates as they were in possession of PRC’s which have been issued by the competent authorities from time to time as genuine residential proofs.

The JKAP senior leader also remarked that the terms and conditions of the recruitment exercise need to be re-considered leniently in light of the crippling situation created by the COVID19 for the job aspirants of J&K.

“While it is appreciable that the Bank has invited applications for the recruitment against over 1,800 vacancies of Probationary Officers and Banking Associates, it is expected from the Bank management to make the process more just and reasonable by providing extra weightage to the candidates who had previously appeared for the same recruitment which was later on declared null and void by the government,” the JKAP leader said.

He said lakhs of candidates had appeared in the previous examination conducted by the Bank under the then Governor SP Malik’s tenure only to wait for the government’s irrational decision of cancellation of their selection.

“Now in order to serve the interest of justice and merit and to rectify wrongdoing, the Bank management should give extra points to those candidates who had successfully appeared in the examination and were waiting for results for two long years,” Mir demanded.

He also said the PRCs which were readily available with the residents of J&K and migrant cards for the migrant youth should be considered as bonafide residential proof for applying for all types of posts advertised by the government or the Bank.