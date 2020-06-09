J&K beset with unaccountability, development deficit: NC

National Conference on Tuesday castigated J&K administration for its “abject failure” in managing affairs on the ground, saying that the region was beset with unaccountability and administrative and development deficit.

“Every single pivotal sector of economy – industries, trade, agriculture are in hues and people engaged in organized and unorganized labor have taken in beating following the measures as were taken in August last year,” said the party functionaries during a meeting presided over by Provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon here. Among others provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Ahsan Pardesi and Syed Tauqeer attended the meeting.

In a joint statement, the party functionaries said that the government has failed the people in their hour of need.

“Insensitive would be a mild word to describe the sheer ineffectiveness of the present ruling dispensation towards the predicaments of the people of J&K, in particular people of Kashmir. There is no semblance of good governance and accountability on ground. The civil and police officials have become law unto themselves,” they said.

The party functionaries said work on all major projects has been thrown to the wind. “The future of youth has been put into a lurch and no major employment drive was carried out since 2015,” they said.

They said the development prospects of urban conglomerates present a grimy tale of neglect. “If the situation is this horrible in cities, it is no rocket science to ascertain what will be the situation in rural areas,” they said.

Meanwhile, the party’s Minority Cell condemned the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita (Bharti) in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, terming it “inhuman and barbaric.”

In a statement, the Cell leaders expressed shock and anguish over the killing and demanded a probe in the matter so that stern action was taken against the culprits involved in the killing.